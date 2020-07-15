हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jomuna Dhaki

Tale of an ordinary girl rewriting conventions: 'Jomuna Dhaki' launches on Zee Bangla

Jomuna wants to build her career as a Dhaki (Dhak player). While Dhak plays an integral role in welcoming Goddess Durga, the symbol of feminine strength, the society doesn't even remotely connect women with the musical instrument, much like many other professions.

Tale of an ordinary girl rewriting conventions: &#039;Jomuna Dhaki&#039; launches on Zee Bangla

As Zee Bangla continues to fulfil its audience's entertainment needs in the midst of world's worst pandemic, joining the troupe of super entertainers is “Jomuna Dhaki”, the tale of a simple girl and her journey towards rewriting archaic mindsets.

Jomuna's is no ordinary story. It is one that strives to establish gender equality by adopting and excelling in a profession, which traditionally has been considered a man's domain. Her journey is it is one that stands as a symbol of women breaking the barriers of gender stereotypes with their sheer determination, talent and passion to excel.

Jomuna wants to build her career as a Dhaki (Dhak player). While Dhak plays an integral role in welcoming Goddess Durga, the symbol of feminine strength, the society doesn't even remotely connect women with the musical instrument, much like many other professions. Jomuna, as she picks up her Dhak, will breaks the moulds and add newer perspectives to age-old notions by rolling new beats.

Produced by Blues, the project is headed by Snehashish Chakraborty. Bringing alive the character of Jomuna on screen will be celebrated actor Shweta Bhattacharya of 'Jarowar Jhumko' and 'Tumi Robe Nirobe' fame. Opposite her, in a supportive husband's role, will be seen Rubel Das, winner of Dance Bangla Dance 2008 and lead actor of 'Bhanumatir Khel' and 'Bagh Bondhi Khela'. Joining them on screen will be actors Debjani Chatterjee, Kaushik Banerjee and Kanchana Moitra among others.

From being an ordinary girl to building her identity as a musician and portray woman emancipation, Jomuna's journey will be built with moments that every woman can identify with.

Be part of her story and join her as she picks up the Dhak to usher in the rhythm of change, only on Zee Bangla, from July 13, 2020 onwards, every day at 7:30 PM.

#JomunaDhaki #ZeeBangla #NotunChhondeyLikhboJibon

 

Tags:
Jomuna DhakiZee BanglaJamuna Dhaki
Next
Story

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah new episodes to telecast from this date - Deets inside
  • 9,36,181Confirmed
  • 24,309Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,29,34,317Confirmed
  • 5,69,697Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M23S

News 25: Watch top 25 news stories of the day