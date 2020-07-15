Tale of an ordinary girl rewriting conventions: 'Jomuna Dhaki' launches on Zee Bangla

As Zee Bangla continues to fulfil its audience's entertainment needs in the midst of world's worst pandemic, joining the troupe of super entertainers is “Jomuna Dhaki”, the tale of a simple girl and her journey towards rewriting archaic mindsets.

Jomuna's is no ordinary story. It is one that strives to establish gender equality by adopting and excelling in a profession, which traditionally has been considered a man's domain. Her journey is it is one that stands as a symbol of women breaking the barriers of gender stereotypes with their sheer determination, talent and passion to excel.

Jomuna wants to build her career as a Dhaki (Dhak player). While Dhak plays an integral role in welcoming Goddess Durga, the symbol of feminine strength, the society doesn't even remotely connect women with the musical instrument, much like many other professions. Jomuna, as she picks up her Dhak, will breaks the moulds and add newer perspectives to age-old notions by rolling new beats.

Produced by Blues, the project is headed by Snehashish Chakraborty. Bringing alive the character of Jomuna on screen will be celebrated actor Shweta Bhattacharya of 'Jarowar Jhumko' and 'Tumi Robe Nirobe' fame. Opposite her, in a supportive husband's role, will be seen Rubel Das, winner of Dance Bangla Dance 2008 and lead actor of 'Bhanumatir Khel' and 'Bagh Bondhi Khela'. Joining them on screen will be actors Debjani Chatterjee, Kaushik Banerjee and Kanchana Moitra among others.

From being an ordinary girl to building her identity as a musician and portray woman emancipation, Jomuna's journey will be built with moments that every woman can identify with.

Be part of her story and join her as she picks up the Dhak to usher in the rhythm of change, only on Zee Bangla, from July 13, 2020 onwards, every day at 7:30 PM.

