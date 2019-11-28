Tara Sharma set to return with new season of her TV show

Mumbai: "The Tara Sharma Show" is all set to return and its host, actress Tara Sharma Saluja, says this time she will address wider family and societal issues with an aim to bring about positive change.

The shoot for season five of the show started on November 25. Guests this time include actors Salman Khan and Kalki Koechlin, footballer Sunil Chhetri, and a family with a child having Down Syndrome.

"Our multi-platform show has been a great way for me to be with our kids and continue to work, being its creator, co-writer, co-producer with The 120 Media Collective, and host. Born out of my blog diary nine years ago, the show is about topics relevant to children and families and so I often draw from real-life experiences and research," said Tara, who is creator, host and co-producer of the show.

"This season, we have widened it to be a platform to discuss topics not just on parenting but also wider family and societal issues with a view to trying to bring about positive change and help those who are seeking help. We have inspirational celebrity and non-celebrity guests who are using their platforms to help bring about positive change in areas that impact families, as our guests. I am overwhelmed by the inspirational and motivating stories I hear on the show and the positive response of our guests, celebrity and non-celebrity, and our viewers," she added.

In the show, Tara talks to guests from all walks of life who are using their celebrity and or other platforms to help bring about positive change in areas that impact families, parents, children and women. The fifth season of the show will air on Star World from December 22.

Each episode will be structured around a theme such as following dreams, special needs and inclusion, health and fitness, kids and sports, and reinvention.

"I am also tremendously grateful to all involved in our show, it being literally like another child to me," said mother of two.