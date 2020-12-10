हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
rakhi sawant

'Tawaif' will highlight the plight of sex workers: Rakhi Sawant

'Tawaif' will highlight the plight of sex workers in the country. Rakhi said. 

&#039;Tawaif&#039; will highlight the plight of sex workers: Rakhi Sawant
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/rakhisawant2511

Mumbai: Actress Rakhi Sawant, who will next be seen in a web series ‘Tawaif’, says the upcoming project will highlight the plight of sex workers in the country.

"When people hear the word 'tawaif' (courtesan), I don't know why they raise their eyebrows and start making faces. I will say that because of them daughters and women are safe in the house. When you take tax from them then why don't you make stronger laws for them? Why don't their children get admission in schools?" Rakhi pointed out, while speaking to IANS.

She added: "People think that tawaifs are housebreakers. On the other hand, they reconcile families. Our web series will show that no one is born a tawaif."

Many Bollywood actresses has played the courtesan in the past, including Madhuri Dixit Nene in ‘Devdas’, Rati Agnihotri in ‘Tawaif’, Rekha in ‘Umrao Jaan’ and ‘Muqaddar Ka Sikandar’, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in ‘Umrao Jaan’ and Meena Kumari in ‘Pakeezah’.

Did Rakhi draw reference from these films? "I am not playing the role of a tawaif of the old generation. She is of the 21st century, so I didn't take references from films of the past."

‘Tawaif’ is an eight-episode series that will be shot in and around Lucknow and produced by Rizawan Khan. A lot of actors from Lucknow are featured in the series including Rakhi Jaiswal, Devendra Modi, Meraj Alam and Vandana Singh. The show is directed by Mahrukh Mirza.

 

