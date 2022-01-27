Tejasswi once got upset when called ‘aunty’, fans dig out old video after her spat with Shamita

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 fans have dug out an old video of Tejasswi Prakash where said being called ‘aunty’ is offensive for women. They did so after she had a major fight with Shamita Shetty and age-shamed her by calling her an ‘aunty’. Tejasswi did so after Shamita gave massages to Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal as part of a task.

In an old video of Tejasswi from her appearance on Ladies Vs Gentlemen she revealed how a man just a bit younger than her once called her aunty. “Mere saath hua hai. I am like, ‘Main itni bhi badi nahi hoon. Aunty?’ I’ll be honest, maine aise react kiya hai (It's happened to me. I told him I am not that old. Aunty? I'll be honest I have reacted like that)," she said.

She further goes on in the video and says that even older women don’t like being called an aunty and find it offensive.

For the unversed, during a task where the contestants had to entertain live-audience, Tejasswi Prakash gave a massage to Karan Kundrra. He was unhappy with it and Shamita Shetty, who was also part of the task, was called in.

After Shamita came in, she sat on Karan’s back to give him a massage while he laid on his stomach on a bench. The audience cheered for the two. This made Tejasswi angry and she dragged Shamita down by holding her leg. Pratik rescued Shamita from falling. She also told the audience, “inko bolo ye Karan Kundrra hai, inka boyfriend Raqesh Bapat nahi jiske upar aise chadh ke baithi hai”.

This was not all, later when Shamita was giving a massage to Pratik on the audience's demand, Tejasswi came back and said “ye dekho ye aunty iske upar bhi chadh gayi”.

Shamita later lashed out at her and told Karan to take a stand.