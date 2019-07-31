close

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash wants to be fit for Khatron Ke Khiladi challenge

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the tenth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be shot in Bulgaria in August.

Tejasswi Prakash wants to be fit for Khatron Ke Khiladi challenge
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: 'Swaragini' fame actress Tejasswi Prakash, who will be seen participating in the tenth season of "Khatron Ke Khiladi", is working hard on fitness for the show.

From focussing on functional exercises to weight training, Tejasswi is involved on intense workouts. 

"I have been working out regularly with my trainer at the gym. I have been focusing exclusively on functional exercises and weight training so that I can build more stamina in my body. I have been eating healthy, too. I want to leave no stone unturned in my preparation. I know it's going to be a tough yet thrilling experience," Tejasswi said.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the tenth season of "Khatron Ke Khiladi" will be shot in Bulgaria in August.

Apart from Tejasswi, actors such as Karan Patel and Karishma Tanna will also participate in the Colors stunt reality show.

 

