Tejasswi reacts to Gauahar's dig at her BB 15 win: 'Should cry foul over previous seasons’ results too'

NEW DELHI: Ever since Bigg Boss makers have announced Tejasswi Prakash as the winner of season 15, the social media seemed to be divided as many believed that it was Pratik Sehajpal who deserved to win the show.

From celebs like Gauahar Khan, Bipasha Basu to commoners, everyone kept their viewpoint in favour of Pratik Sehajpal.

Post Tejasswi’s win, she has finally reacted to all the dig that has been taken against her and also indirectly slammed Gauahar Khan for her comment.

While talking to Bombay Times, she took an indirect dig at Gauahar and said, “I believe that I should trust the format of the show and desh ki janta ka pyaar that I am receiving. It doesn’t look fake to me. It is evident that I received more votes. Those doubting this season’s result should cry foul over the previous seasons’ results, too. Also, why should I expect anyone to appreciate my victory? My family and I should be happy that I won and my fans should be happy that their hard work paid off. Why should my haters be happy that I won? My haters will obviously be sad about my victory. They have the right to be sad. Not everyone is going to love me. I am not an ice cream…I am human.”

For the unaware, as soon as Tejasswi was declared the winner, Gauahar took to her social media handle and wrote that ‘silence’ in the studio when Tejasswi was announced as the winner ‘said it all. Gauahar, who was rooting for Pratik Sehajpal calls him the ‘only one deserving winner’.

For the unversed, BB 15 winner was announced on Sunday evening (January 30).

Gauahar also performed at the Grand Finale of the show. Apart from Gauahar, previous Bigg Boss winners including Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, Gautam Gulati and Rubina Dilaik were also present at the grand ceremony where Tejasswi emerged as the winner and Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.

Karan Kundrra emerged as the second-runner up while Shamita Shetty was at the fourth position. Finalist Nishant Bhat opted to take Rs 10 lakh briefcase and walk out from the race to the finale.