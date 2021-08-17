हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Television Scoop: TV actor Vivaan Arora to enter Bigg Boss 15?

Vivaan is expected to be seen on television again with Bigg Boss 15 probably after 6 weeks. 

Television Scoop: TV actor Vivaan Arora to enter Bigg Boss 15?

New Delhi: Television actor Vivaan Arora, known for his work in such popular shows as 'Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi', 'SuperCops vs Supervillains' and 'Aahat' is expected to be seen in Bigg Boss 15. 

Currently, Bigg Boss 15 is streaming its first six weeks on OTT and then will make a gradual shift to television. 

Vivaan is expected to be seen on television again with Bigg Boss 15 on Colors probably after 6 weeks. He had taken a break from the showbiz in 2017 after his family business suffered losses in Punjab. The actor is set to make a comeback and rebuild his acting career. 

On reaching out to Vivaan, in a media statement, he said, "There are chances that I might be a part of the show but right now can't comment anything on that. I feel Bigg Boss is a very good show as audiences get to see the real you and they judge you on basis of that."

He continues, "I feel Salman Khan is the soul of Bigg Boss. Without him, we can't imagine because he has been attached with every season of Bigg Boss and his connection with contestants is something where people feel connected with him."

Vivaan will also be seen in Bhoomi Trivedi's music album and a web series soon.

 

