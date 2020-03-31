Thank you, Doordarshan: Twitter takes a trip down nostalgia lane as 'Shaktimaan' returns to TV

New Delhi: Doordarshan is taking us back to the 90s with a re-telecast of cult shows such as ‘Ramayan’, ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Byomkesh Bakshi’ and now ‘Shaktimaan’. Yes, actor Mukesh Khanna’s ‘Shaktimaan’ returns to TV and Twitter cannot contain its excitement. Netizens are taking a trip down the memory lane and tweets such as “my favourite childhood hero is back” and “Thank you for returning the good old days.”

‘Shaktimaan’ will be aired for an hour daily on DD National network from the first week of April at 1 pm. Remember how most of us used to wait for the weekends patiently to watch our favourite childhood superhero Shaktimaan?

Headlined by Mukesh Khanna, ‘Shaktimaan’ narrated the story of a human with superhuman powers. Khanna played the double role of Shaktimaan and his alter ego Gangaadhar. Actress featured as Geeta Vishwas, a reporter in love with Shaktimaan.

So, as we wait for the telecast of Shaktimaan yet again with bated breath, here’s how Twitter is celebrating its return to TV.

After Ramayan & Mahabharat, Shaktiman will be re-telecasted soon. I'm be like, the biggest Shaktiman fan ever. #Shaktimaan #mukeshkhanna Thank you for returning the good old days. 24 Years of fandom pic.twitter.com/3CGyv2QJXk — Soumit Das (@SoumitD91703155) March 30, 2020

#Shaktimaan

Woowww thank you DD

My and INDIA'S 1st superhero is back. pic.twitter.com/DnoOtREcsY — KAMAL NAYAN (@KAMALNA77536433) March 31, 2020

#Shaktimaan Thank you DD. You were and you will always be evergreen. https://t.co/wUISdJ6rl8 — Vishal Wadhwani (@VishalW30819877) March 30, 2020

As India observed a 21-day lockdown period to combat coronavirus pandemic, the government decided to re-run ‘Ramayan’ and ‘Mahabharat’. The shows started airing from last Sunday. Apart from 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat', other shows that began airing from Sunday are detective series 'Byomkesh Bakshi', 'Circus', featuring Shah Rukh Khan, 'Hum Hain Na' and 'Tu Tota Main Maina'.

In a statement released on Monday, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said Doordarshan will also be retelecasting other five shows like ‘Chanakya', 'Upanishad Ganga', 'Shaktimaan', 'Shriman Shrimati' and 'Krishna Kali'.