‘Thapki Pyar Ki’ team member dies of coronavirus, reveals actress Jaya Bhattacharya

New Delhi: Television actress Jaya Bhattacharya on Wednesday mourned the death of her 'Thapki Pyar Ki' team member, who died after contracting coronavirus. The person named Irfan had been unwell since the last two years and due to the prolonged illness, some days ago, he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

In an emotional Instagram post, Jaya shared a picture of Irrfan and wrote, “'Thapki Pyaar Ki' team… The guy inside this, our Irfan, is no more. He was unwell for a long time. I kept on asking him for his reports to try to understand what the basic issue was that was creating all his health problems since the last 2 years but... Gulab Dada told me of his being in hospital and on a bad state some days ago and then his weak body contracted corona. Today news from Susu, Irfan is no more.”

Jaya added that if the correct diagnosis was done, Irfan would have been saved.

“Damn it. This is the second, lovely, hard-working, talented, person I am losing in this manner. I am no medicine person but if we get to the correct doctor at the correct time for correct diagnosis we can save a life...that’s what I believe. I feel like s**t right now,” the actress further wrote.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill. India is world's fourth worst-hit nation in terms of a total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday evening, the total tally of coronavirus cases jumped to 3,54,065 with 11,903 deaths.