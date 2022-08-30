NewsEntertainmentTelevision
ANUPAMAA

The 'Anupamaa' fever is real, Janhvi Kapoor to Urfi Javed, actresses recreate Rupali Ganguly's empowering dialogue!

In the last few weeks, over ninety thousand people across the globe have recreated Anupama's dialogue that aired on television sometime last year.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 04:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Without a doubt, 'Anupama' is touted as India's one of the most successful television shows as per humongous ratings.
  • The show has equally taken the internet by storm, especially the protagonist Rupali Ganguly, whose impeccable dialogue deliveries are going viral.

Trending Photos

The 'Anupamaa' fever is real, Janhvi Kapoor to Urfi Javed, actresses recreate Rupali Ganguly's empowering dialogue!

New Delhi: Without a doubt, 'Anupama' is touted as India's one of the most successful television shows as per humongous ratings, but the show has equally taken the internet by storm, especially the protagonist Rupali Ganguly, whose impeccable dialogue deliveries are going viral. 

In the last few weeks, over ninety thousand people across the globe have recreated Anupama's dialogue that aired on television sometime last year & found its way to the internet via a meme shared by Delhi Police. 

"Main ghumu phiru nachu gau hasu khelu bahar jau akeli jau kisi aur k sath jau jaha jau jab jau jaise bhi jau, aapko kya, Rupali Ganguly the lead in the serial says. At the end of the dialogue the Delhi police flashes a warning that says, "Kahin bhi jao ben, bas mask pehen kar jao." ( You may go wherever you want, but make sure you wear a mask).

Here's the original clip of the viral dialogue & we can't help but wonder, no one could have done it better than the OG Anupama.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ..... (@gauravxishq)

Soon after the audio became VIRAL, many actresses recreated the famous dialogue. 

Internet sensation Urfi Javed was one of the first to recreate the dialogue. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Janhvi Kapoor 

 

Mahhi Vij 

 

Sameeksha Sud 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@sameeksha.sud_)

Sara Gurpal 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Gurpal (@saragurpals)

Charu Asopa 

 

Simran Budharup 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@simranbudharup)

Rashmi Gupta 

 

Many others have lip-synced to this audio. Also, people from various ethnicities across the globe have tried it. 

Live Tv

AnupamaaAnupamaa dialogueAapko kyaAapko kya dialogueBollywood doing Anupamaa dialogue

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When Major Dhyan Chand faced Hitler
DNA Video
DNA: Truth behind the terror connections of madrassas in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Ankita a victim of failed 'Love Jihad'?
DNA Video
DNA: Flood 'emergency' in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'trending' win against Pakistan on social media
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 29, 2022
DNA Video
Why is the dragon afraid of the Taiwan wall?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of 'racial attacks' on Indians in US
DNA Video
DNA : The building of corruption is about to collapse!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress