New Delhi: Without a doubt, 'Anupama' is touted as India's one of the most successful television shows as per humongous ratings, but the show has equally taken the internet by storm, especially the protagonist Rupali Ganguly, whose impeccable dialogue deliveries are going viral.

In the last few weeks, over ninety thousand people across the globe have recreated Anupama's dialogue that aired on television sometime last year & found its way to the internet via a meme shared by Delhi Police.

"Main ghumu phiru nachu gau hasu khelu bahar jau akeli jau kisi aur k sath jau jaha jau jab jau jaise bhi jau, aapko kya, Rupali Ganguly the lead in the serial says. At the end of the dialogue the Delhi police flashes a warning that says, "Kahin bhi jao ben, bas mask pehen kar jao." ( You may go wherever you want, but make sure you wear a mask).

Here's the original clip of the viral dialogue & we can't help but wonder, no one could have done it better than the OG Anupama.

Soon after the audio became VIRAL, many actresses recreated the famous dialogue.

Internet sensation Urfi Javed was one of the first to recreate the dialogue.

Janhvi Kapoor

Mahhi Vij

Sameeksha Sud

Sara Gurpal

Charu Asopa

Simran Budharup

Rashmi Gupta

Many others have lip-synced to this audio. Also, people from various ethnicities across the globe have tried it.