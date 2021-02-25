The Big Flix brings MCU’s biggest movie of the year ‘Black Panther’ airing this Sunday on &flix

Mumbai: Black Panther is quite a bit more than just a Superhero Movie. Adding onto Marvel Cinematic Universe’s growing Pantheon of Superhero blockbusters comes another action-packed film that will be airing this Sunday, 28 February 2021 as part of The Big Flix on &flix at 1 PM and 9 PM.

While some might argue that this is one of the best MCU movies, what stands out in this movie is the exceptional cast comprising the late Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and Academy Award-nominated actor Daniel Kaluuya.

Marvel's 'Black Panther’ follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king.

But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.

Gear up for a superhero squad Sunday with The Big Flix’s Black Panther airing 1 PM and 9 PM on &flix