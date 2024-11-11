The Great Indian Kapil Show: Navjot Singh Sidhu Makes A Smashing Comeback, Archana Puran Singh Is Worried

Mumbai: The biggest fear of Archana Puran Singh has come on the show and no prize for guesses, it's Navjot Singh Sidhu. The Punjabi sensation has made a smashing appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show and has taken over his throne from Archana Puran Singh. The teaser of Navjot appearing in the show is out and the fans too are thrilled to see him back. In the video, one can see Kapil Sharma telling Sunil Grover to not dress up as Sidhu, to which the OG Punjabi says Kapil too look at him carefully as he is the real one.

Later Archan joins in the show and asks Kapil to tell Sidhu to get up from her chair on the show. She tells," Kapil tu Sardar Saab se bol de mere Kursi pe se uth jaaye; kabza karke baith gaye hai". Well, Sidhu has appeared as one of the guests in the show along with his wife. Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh too was seen making his presence with his wife Geeta Basra who quit acting after her marriag

Indeed, the teaser looked fun and fans cannot contain their excitement to watch the episode. The viewers are thoroughly enjoying the second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show.