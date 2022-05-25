Mumbai: TV personality and actress Archana Puran Singh recently gave a witty reply to host Kapil Sharma after he pointed out that the entire team of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is going to the US without her.

Replying to his question, Archana replied that: "I will go with my own ticket and need not to go on the expenses of the producers or sponsors."

Kapil asked: "So, you are sitting in this show with your own money?"

To this Archana said that she earns from the show and then spends the money to travel.

In the recent episode, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh and Divya Khosla Kumar appeared as special guests.

Meanwhile, Archana is going to appear as a judge with Shekhar Kapur in reality show 'India's Laughter Champion'.