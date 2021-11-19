हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salman Khan

Kapil Sharma asks Salman Khan why he doesn't spend on himself, gets cheeky reply

The star cast of 'Antim', including Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana, will appear as special guests on The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Sharma will be seen proding Salman on the show on why he doesn't spend much on himself in real life.

Kapil Sharma asks Salman Khan why he doesn&#039;t spend on himself, gets cheeky reply
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The team of 'Antim: The Final Truth' - Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Mahesh Manjrekar and Mahima Makwana, will be gracing the stage of reality show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' this weekend. 

Salman will be seen making his entry riding a cycle. In the promo video shared, the Bollywood superstar will be seen shaking a leg with his brother-in-law Aayush to a song from the film, before they engaged in some banter with host Kapil Sharma.  

In the promo, Kapil asks him, “In the reel life you live in 1 BHK but in real life do you spend on yourself?” To this Salman Khan replies, “Sir sometimes you spend on the things you do, which is very less now”, which leaves everyone in splits.

Kapil then prods Salman if he kept the movie name as 'Antim' as this would be his last film with his brother-in-law Aayush. 

Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek will also be seen entertaining the celebrity guests with their acts. They will be seen teasing Salman Khan about the ratings of the show as he is the producer of the show. 

Salman Khan was last seen in critically-acclaimed 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. After 'Antim', he will next be seen in the third installment of 'Tiger', where he has been paired opposite Katrina Kaif. Reports are there that he will be seen making special appearanc in Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chadda' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathan'. 

 

 

