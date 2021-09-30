The Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda takes jibe at Krushna Abhishek over tiff with 'mama' Govinda

New Delhi: The ongoing fallout between yesteryear superstar Govinda and popular television actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek is no secret to anyone. Recently, Kiku Sharda, who is one of the key members of The Kapil Sharma Show cast, mocked his co-star Krushna over his tiff with his estranged uncle Govinda during an episode.

In a promo shared online, special guests Karisma Kapoor and his father Randhir Kapoor were on stage when Kiku passed the jibe at Krushna. During an act when Krushna was dressed up as Dharmendra and Kiku as Sunny Deol, the former tells Karisma that he is a huge fan of the actress and it was just the previous day that he watched her film 'Raja Babu' (1994).

At this, Kiku passes a jibe at Krushna over his feud with his maternal uncle, saying, "Inhone toh Raja Babu dekhi, lekin jo Raja Babu hain woh aajkal inhe nahi dekhte (He has seen Raja Babu, but the real Raja Babu doesn’t look at him these days)." The reference in context is the name of the lead actor of the David Dhawan film, Govinda who played Raja Babu. His joke leaves everyone in splits of laughter.

For the unversed, the families of Krushna and Govinda have had a strained relationship for the last couple of years.

Iconic Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja were guests at 'The Kapil Sharma Show' where Krushna Abhishek is one of the lead cast members. However, Krushna skipped the episode featuring his own mama, adding fuel to the fire. Later, in an interview to Times of India, he said that "he didn't want to be a part of it and both parties don't wish to share a stage."

While Govinda refrained from giving any statement on Krushna, the 'Hero No 1' actor's wife Sunita Ahuja lashed out at Krushna for his public remarks. She said that she was distressed and does not want to see his face ever again.

Recently, during one of the episodes of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Krushna Abhishek mentioned that he wants to mend his estranged relations with his maternal uncle aka mama.