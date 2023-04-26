topStoriesenglish2599456
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW

The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek Back On Comedy Show, Makers Drop Hilarious Promo - Watch

The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: The new clipping shows Krushna Abhishek back in the character of Sapna.

Last Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 02:21 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek Back On Comedy Show, Makers Drop Hilarious Promo - Watch

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Krushna Abhishek has finally returned to the 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Krushna, who is known for playing the character of Sapna on the show, informed his fans through his Instagram post that he is back.

In the latest promo dropped by the makers of the show, Krushna is seen entering the stage on a rickshaw with the song 'Dhol Bajne Laga... koi laut ke aaya hai' from Anil Kapoor's film 'Virasat' playing in the backdrop. As soon as he enters the show, Kapil hugs him and Krushna jokingly says he was not coming on the show because of monetary issues.

Krushna also has shared a video with the song 'Dil Deewana Bin Sajna Ke', playing in the backdrop and he was seen making an hilarious entry in the show.

He captioned it: "Sapna is back. Thank you my fan family for all the love".

Archana Puran Singh has responded with heart emoji to the post.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?