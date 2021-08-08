The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek roasts Sudesh Lehri over 1 crore loan in the latest video - Watch

New Delhi: The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to come back with a new season and will have comedian Sudesh Lehri as part of the show. Krushna Abhishek, who also features in the comedy show, expressed his joy at having Sudesh as part of the cast. The duo have earlier worked with each other in Comedy Circus and know each other for more than a decade.

Krushna took to his Instagram to post a video welcoming Sudesh to the show. “Day One of the #TKSS and what an amazing start with my partner @realsudeshlehri, “ the actor captioned his video.

In the video we can see Krushna saying that he is deeply happy that Sudesh is part of The Kapil Sharma Show. In fact, he is more happy than Sudesh’s own family. To which the latter responds that he is a true friend and a true love. To this comment, Krushna quickly quips, this is not true love but now I am confident you will be able to return 1 crore rupees that you took from me.

Watch the hilarious video:

Akshay Kumar will be the first guest in the first episode of the latest season. Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram to share a hilarious photo from the show. Akshay can be seen reaching out to touch Kapil’s feet.

Apart from Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri, the show will also feature Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti and Archana Puran Singh.