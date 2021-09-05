The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek will NOT share stage with Govinda, skips shooting

New Delhi: Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek has refused to feature in The Kapil Sharma Show episode that features his maternal uncle Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja. Earlier, in 2019 Krushna was not part of the episode in which Govinda, Sunita and their daughter Tina Ahuja.

Confirming the news Krushna told ETimes, “Since the past 15 days, I have been shuttling between Raipur and Mumbai to shoot for my film and Kapil’s show. I would always go that extra mile to adjust my dates for the show. However, when I learnt that they would be appearing as celebrity guests in the upcoming episode, I didn’t want to be a part of it, so I didn’t try to adjust my dates. I believe both parties don’t wish to share a stage.”

Krushna has not been in talking terms with Govinda and his family for more than 3 years. “Yeh meri taraf se bhi hoga aur unki taraf se bhi hoga. Also, it’s a comedy show. Pata nahi kaun si baat lekar badi baat bann jaye aur phir wohi sab hoga ki aisa bol diya waisa bol diya. I didn’t want to create an issue. I am sure that the audience waits in anticipation for my gig when Govindaji comes on the show, but I realised that it was better not to perform. Artistes bahut emotional hote hain. Unko kaam karna chahiye par aise bhi nahi jahaan dono ko ek doosre ko dekhna nahi hai. Things are still the same between us and issues haven’t been resolved,” he shared.

The comedian however maintained that his personal equation with Govinda cannot be the ground that Kapil Sharma or the show also cut their ties with him. “Why should the team spoil their relationship with Govinda? It’s a family matter...an internal matter. Kapil is extremely fond of him and shares a great bond with him. I wouldn’t want Kapil to spoil his equation with him.” said Krushna.