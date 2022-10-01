The Kapil Sharma Show: Ponniyin Selvan 1 actor Karthi says 'my leg never got stuck in the dhoti'

New Delhi: Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show, the audience’s favourite weekend getaway, is getting ready for another thrilling episode packed with hilarious gags and nonstop laughter. This Saturday, i.e 1st October, the blockbuster episode of the popular comedy show will feature the cast of the upcoming epic period action film PS 1 (Ponniyin Selvan I), starring Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Sobhita Dhulipala.

The cast will be seen grinning ear-to-ear to some of the funny antics of the host, Kapil Sharma and his atrangi naya parivaar i.e Kiku Sharda (the Gudiya Laundry wali), Sidharth Sagar (the Ustad), Srikant Maski (the Pushpa), and Gaurav Dubey (Aparichit).

In a candid conversation, while host Kapil Sharma asked the actors about why the movie was named PS 1, he will also be seen asking them about their struggles of shooting action sequences in heavy costumes, especially dhoti and jokes if their leg got stuck in the dhoti. Sharing a funny story about his shooting experience in dhoti, actor Jayam Ravi shares, “Luckily my leg never got stuck in the dhoti. The dresses were very heavy, and it could even tear especially in difficult action sequences which all of us had.”

Adding to this, actor Karthi says, “During actions scenes, the maximum people who got shouted by me was the costume department as half the time my knife used to get stuck into my clothes so I had to take care of it every time. So I used to say that the villain is not anywhere around rather the villain is my dhoti only.”

Tune into The Kapil Sharma Show this Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television!