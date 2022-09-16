NewsEntertainmentTelevision
THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW

The Kapil Sharma Show news: PV Sindhu will be seen on the episode. She can be seen praising Sachin Tendulkar for the support he gives to sports personalities.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 03:59 PM IST|Source: IANS

The Kapil Sharma Show: PV Sindhu recalls how Sachin Tendulkar gifted her a car after her 2016 Olympic win!

Mumbai: Badminton champion PV Sindhu talked about the legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar presenting her car after she won a silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics (Rio). 

She recalled how Sachin called her and congratulated her on the victory: "He called and congratulated me. Last time I remember when I participated in Commonwealth Games, 2014 for the first time, he told me that if I get a medal in the Rio 2016 Olympics then he will come and give me a car again. So after getting the medal, he ensured he came and presented me with the car, and I am really thankful to him as this gesture really made me happy."

She further added praising Tendulkar for the support he gives to sports personalities.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sindhu Pv (@pvsindhu1)

"It's very kind of him because along with him many people contributed to it. He supported a lot of sports people and this kind of support needs to be there for sports personalities so that it's like a motivation for them to go much further and do well. These kinds of awards and rewards will give a lot more confidence to all sportspersons. I really like cars and I'm very thankful to him that he gave me a car."

In a conversation with Kapil Sharma, she told him about getting injured during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in which she won the gold medal in women's singles.

"Yes, during the quarter-finals there was a little pain. The pain was happening in between the match and I was like I have to complete this match. So after the match, my physio team and my trainer were also there so I told them I don't know what happened but it's a lot. My heart and mind were focused on winning the medal. So, during the semi-final and final, I was only thinking that I have to give my best and I gave my hundred per cent and won the gold," she concluded.

PV Sindhu, boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen, lawn bowl team - Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, Pinki Singh, and Nayanmoni Saikia are appearing on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' this weekend.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

 

The Kapil Sharma ShowPV SindhuSachin tendulkar2016 Olympic Games Riopv sindhu newsPV Sindhu cars

