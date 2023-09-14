trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2662167
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
KAPIL SHARMA

The Kapil Sharma Show Tickets Sold At A Whopping Price Of Rs 4999? Kapil Sharma Warns Fans Against Frauds And Scammers

The Kapil Sharma Show Update: Comedy King Kapil Sharma has issued a warning against frauds posing as middlemen arranging for tickets to his show.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 11:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

The Kapil Sharma Show Tickets Sold At A Whopping Price Of Rs 4999? Kapil Sharma Warns Fans Against Frauds And Scammers

New Delhi: Ace comedian and actor Kapil Sharma recently warned his fans against frauds and scammers duping innocent people of money on the pretext of offering them tickets to his comedy show. The comic king took to his social media handle and clarified that any advertisements claiming to get you tickets or passes for 'The Kapil Sharma Show' are not real. 

Responding to a fan tweet, Kapil wrote: Sir it’s a fraud. we never charge our audiences a single penny to see the live shoot, pls beware of these kind of fraud people thank you. The original tweet of the fan claimed that the ticket per person for the show was priced at a whopping figure of Rs 4999 along with free drinks and popcorn.


However, Kapil Sharma clarified that they don't charge any ticket money for the comedy show from the audience, so it's important to be aware of such scammers. 

On the work front, Kapil shot for this season's final episode back in June 2023 before he set out on his international tours to the US and Dubai. The comedy show was last telecast in July. 

He was seen in renowned filmmaker Nandita Das's movie titled Zwigato which starred Shahana Goswami as his on-screen wife. The film made its debut at the Toronto Worldwide Film Celebration, in 2022 and was released theatrically on March 17, 2023.

Kapil got rave reviews from critics and audience for his portrayal of a food delivery rider and how he struggles to make ends meet. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train