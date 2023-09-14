The Kapil Sharma Show Tickets Sold At A Whopping Price Of Rs 4999? Kapil Sharma Warns Fans Against Frauds And Scammers

New Delhi: Ace comedian and actor Kapil Sharma recently warned his fans against frauds and scammers duping innocent people of money on the pretext of offering them tickets to his comedy show. The comic king took to his social media handle and clarified that any advertisements claiming to get you tickets or passes for 'The Kapil Sharma Show' are not real.

Responding to a fan tweet, Kapil wrote: Sir it’s a fraud. we never charge our audiences a single penny to see the live shoot, pls beware of these kind of fraud people thank you. The original tweet of the fan claimed that the ticket per person for the show was priced at a whopping figure of Rs 4999 along with free drinks and popcorn.

However, Kapil Sharma clarified that they don't charge any ticket money for the comedy show from the audience, so it's important to be aware of such scammers.

On the work front, Kapil shot for this season's final episode back in June 2023 before he set out on his international tours to the US and Dubai. The comedy show was last telecast in July.

He was seen in renowned filmmaker Nandita Das's movie titled Zwigato which starred Shahana Goswami as his on-screen wife. The film made its debut at the Toronto Worldwide Film Celebration, in 2022 and was released theatrically on March 17, 2023.

Kapil got rave reviews from critics and audience for his portrayal of a food delivery rider and how he struggles to make ends meet.