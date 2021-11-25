हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Smriti Irani

The Kapil Sharma Show: Was Smriti Irani refused entry by security guard on the set?

According to reports, Union Minister Smriti Irani was all set to promote her debut novel 'Lal Salaam' on Th Kapil Sharma Show. However, the shooting of the episode couldn't take place due to a misunderstanding. 

The Kapil Sharma Show: Was Smriti Irani refused entry by security guard on the set?
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: For the past few days, a strong buzz has been going that Honorable Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani was supposed to appear as a special guest on The Kapil Sharma Show and promote her debut novel, 'Lal Salaam'. However, the shooting for the episode didn't take place owing to a misunderstanding. 

According to a report in TellyChakkar, there was a misunderstanding between Smriti Irani’s driver and the gatekeeper of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ due to which the Union Minister left from the gate without shooting for the episode. The report stated that when the minister reached the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in Mumbai, a private security guard stopped her from entering the venue. Smriti doesn’t travel with any security and it is believed that this may have led to the confusion in the mind of the security guard.

The report further added that Smriti tried hard to explain to the guard that she was going to be a guest on the show and is also a Union Minister, however, the latter refused to budge.

Both Smriti and Kapil were unaware of the issue. 

Meanwhile, there has been no official statement on the incident from any side. 

