The Kapil Sharma Show's Sumona Chakravarti NOT part of new season? This cryptic post goes viral!

New Delhi: Actress Sumona Chakravarti has long entertained fans with her act on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Therefore, when Kapil Sharma teased the new season picture on social media, it all every actor sans Sumona.

The buzz is strong that Sumona Chakravarti is not a part of The Kapil Sharma Show's new season. Amid all the speculations, Sumona dropped a cryptic post on social media, adding more fuel to the fire.

She shared a quote from Charlotte Freeman’s book Everything You’ll Ever Need: “You will never know if something is meant for you if you don’t give it a proper chance. Whether it’s a relationship, a new job, a new city, or a new experience, throw yourself into it completely and don’t hold back. If it doesn’t work out then it probably wasn’t meant for you and you’ll walk away without regret, knowing that you put your whole heart into it. That’s all you can ever do. It’s a horrible feeling leaving a situation knowing that you should have and could have done more. So find the courage to take that chance, find the inspiration to make your next move, and once you do, pour your heart into it and don’t look back”.

However, no official word has been made by Kapil or Sumona so far. The new season will see Sudesh Leheri, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar along with Archana Puran Singh.

Sumona became a household name after she played Kapil Sharma's wife in the hit comedy show 'Comedy Nights With Kapil'. Her on-screen banter with Kapil is loved by the audiences and they continued to work together in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as well.