Anupam Kher tells Kapil Sharma 'wish you posted full video, not half truth' about The Kashmir Files

New Delhi: Days after ace comedian Kapil Sharma thanked veteran actor Anupam Kher for clarifying the controversy regarding The Kashmir Files team not being invited to The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS), another statement from the seasoned actor has raised eyebrows.

Soon after Kapil Sharma thanked Anupam Kher on social media with a video clipping of The Kashmir Files director, lead actors on a news channel talking about former's show, Kher has now tweeted back. He wrote: Dear @KapilSharmaK9 ! I wish you had posted the full video and not the half truth. The entire world is celebrating, you also celebrate tonight. Love and prayers always!

In the full video interview, director Vivek Agnihotri can be seen maintaining his stand that they weren’t invited on ‘TKSS’ because their film lacked big stars and the same was officially conveyed to him by the film’s production house.

For the unversed, Anupam Kher in one of his interviews with Times Now, clarified that he was instead called on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' but he chose to not go since the film is on a serious issue. Anupam was accompanied on the show by The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri and actor Pallavi Joshi on the show. Both Anupam and Vivek clarified that Kapil doesn't have any malice towards them or the film.

Reacting to this, Kapil had previously shared a tweet thanking Anupam for the clarification.

Anupam Kher told Times Now, "To be very honest I must say it here I was called to be on the show. Maine Harman, jo mere manager hai, usko kaha tha ki ‘Ye film bari serious hai, main isme nahi jasakta hun. So I want to put my point over here. It happened around two months ago that I was told 'Aap aajayye'. I have been on the show a few times and it's a funny show. It's very difficult to do a funny show and he does it very well. I don't think Kapil has any malice towards us or towards the film."

Vivek added, "No, no, no. I don't think so."

The Kashmir Files is based on the true stories of the victims of the Kashmir Genocide, helmed by The Tashkent Files director Vivek Agnihotri. The gripping drama was released on March 11, 2022.