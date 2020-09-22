These top shows on OTT giant won big at 72nd edition of Emmy Awards!

New Delhi: The OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar Premium has a host of shows which were lauded at the coveted 72nd edition of the Emmy Awards with over 42 grand wins across multiple categories. Watchmen, the critically acclaimed superhero drama based on the DC Comics series of the same name, took 11 awards followed by The Mandalorian, the live-action Star Wars series and Succession, the most loved family drama of the season won 7 awards each.

The OTT platform also has shows like Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Euphoria, I Know This Much Is True, Bad Education and Mrs America amongst others which have excelled in the creative arts and Primetime categories.

Here’s the full list of shows to watch on Disney+ Hotstar Premium that took home some top honours:

Watchmen

Cast: Regina King, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jeremy Irons, Tim Blake Nelson

• Outstanding Limited Series

• Lead Actress In A Limited Series/TV Movie - Regina King

• Supporting Actor In A Limited Series - Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

• Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or a Movie

• Outstanding Sci-Fi/Fantasy costumes

• Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie

• Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series Or Movie

• Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

• Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special

• Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special

• Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series Or Movie - Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson

The Mandalorian

Cast: Pedro Pascal, nick Nolte, Gina Carano, Werner Herzog, Carl Weathers

• Outstanding Special Visual Effects

• Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera series (Half hour)

• Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

• Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

• Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

• Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

• Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie

Succession

Cast: Brian Cox, Jeremy strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah snook, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck

• Outstanding Drama Series

• Lead Actor In A Drama Series - Jeremy Strong

• Outstanding Single Camera picture editing for a Drama Series

• Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

• Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series - Cherry Jones

• Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series - Jesse Armstrong

• Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series - Andrij Parekh

Euphoria

Cast: Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Angus cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demi, Jabob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney

• Outstanding Lead actress in a drama series - Zendaya

• Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

• Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

• Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

• Outstanding Picture edition for variety programming

• Outstanding technical direction, camerawork, video control for a series

• Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Mrs America

Cast: Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, Sarah Paulson, Tracey Ullman

• Supporting Actress In A Limited Series - Uzo Aduba

Bad Education

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Ray Romano, Geraldine Vishwanathan, Rafael Casal

• Outstanding TV Movie

I Know This Much is True

Cast: Mark Ruffalo, Rosie O’Donnell, Kathryn Hahn, Julliette Lewis, Archie Panjabi

• Lead Actor In A Limited Series/TV Movie - Mark Ruffalo

The Oscars

• Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

• Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

This is Us (NBC)

Cast: Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown

• Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series - Ron Cephas Jones

Forky Asks a Question ‘What is Love?’

• Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Insecure

Cast: Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Lisa Joyce, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Y’Lan Noel

• Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Godfather of Harlem

Cast: Forest Whitaker, Ilfanesh Hadera, Nigel Thatch, Vincent D’Onofrio, Lucy Fry, Antoinette Crowe

• Outstanding Main Title Design

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

Presented by: Neil deGrasse Tyson

• Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation – Juried