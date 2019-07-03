close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Vakani

This actress is likely to replace Disha Vakani as Dayaben on 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Disha took maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl last year. She got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015. 

This actress is likely to replace Disha Vakani as Dayaben on &#039;Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah&#039;
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Fans of the popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' have been eagerly waiting to see their favourite character Dayaben back on the show. The iconic character of Dayaben was played by Disha Vakani and she received immense love and popularity for it.

However, ever since she went on her maternity break, the character has been missing from the show and it's more than a year now. Earlier, the buzz was strong that she might return to the show after the makers decided to run some auditions and hunt for a new face.

But now, recent reports suggest that Vibhuti Sharma is likely to be finalised for the role. Yes! According to Spotboye.com, Sharma, who was previously seen in shows like Bade Acche Lagtey Hain and Humne Li Hai Shapat is most likely to replace Disha Vakani.

The report quotes a source as saying that Vibhuti did the mock look test and after her make-up, she looked the closest to Disha.

Disha took maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl last year. She got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015. Before Vibhuti, 'Papad Pol' actress Ami Trivedi's name too had popped up for playing the titular character.

The makers are yet to officially announce any development regarding the same.

 

 

Tags:
Disha VakanidayabenTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmahvibhuti sharma
Next
Story

Kumkum Bhagya July 3, 2019 episode preview: Purab expresses love for Aliya

Must Watch

PT1M

ZeeNews wrap of top stories this hour, 3 July 2019