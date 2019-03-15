हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Friends TV show

This 'Friends' actor wasn't fan of Marcel the Monkey

Actor Matt LeBlanc has revealed which "Friends" co-star was not a fan of Marcel the Monkey.

This &#039;Friends&#039; actor wasn&#039;t fan of Marcel the Monkey

Los Angeles: Actor Matt LeBlanc has revealed which "Friends" co-star was not a fan of Marcel the Monkey.

LeBlanc and his "Friends" co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow are still friends today, but there`s one star of the show that holds a place in the actor`s heart: Marcel the Monkey, reports eonline.com.

Fans probably recall Ross adopting a capuchin monkey during season one. While the animal wreaked some entertaining havoc on the characters` lives, behind the scenes, it was a similar story. 

As LeBlanc recalled to host Jimmy Kimmel, they were shooting one day on the sound stage when the monkey climbed up the lights to the ceiling and disappeared into the blackness. "It took half an hour," he remembered. "They`re waving mealworms."

No matter the mayhem, the actor didn`t mind the capuchin, who was actually a female monkey named Katie, according to LeBlanc. 

"I liked the monkey," he said on the late-night show. "I like animals. The monkey was really cool."

However, not everyone was a fan. 

"Schwimmer not so much," the star ironically revealed. "He`s the one that had to work with it the most, so he was like, `Again with the monkey?`

Tags:
Friends TV showDavid SchwimmerMatt Le Blanc
Next
Story

If not for rejections I wouldn't have lasted so long in showbiz: Shilpa Shetty

Must Watch

PT17M26S

IAF carries out major readiness exercise near Pak border in J-K, Punjab