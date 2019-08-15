This Independence Day, Zee English Cluster encourages viewers to live free with '1947' on &flix and 'Privé Rise Up' on &PrivéHD

''For to be free is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others,'' Nelson Mandela's hard-hitting words still hold relevance. As the nation commemorates its victory over slavery with the 73rd Year of Independence, Zee English Cluster paints our television screens in patriotism.

&flix brings to you a special week-long property '1947' starting Monday, August 12, weeknights at 9 PM and &PrivéHD has a day-long block - 'Privé Rise Up' on Thursday, August 15, 11 AM onwards.

How far are you willing to go to protect what's yours? What price are you willing to pay to seek the truth? With '1947' on &flix, prepare to leap forth into the fierce battlegrounds with a power-packed line-up of movies which includes award-winning films such as Gods Of Egypt, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Fury, and The Patriot among others.

From drug lords and international terror organizations to espionage and deadly missions; witness the action with ultimate heroes of Hollywood like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt Channing Tatum and many more. One of the most acclaimed American war films, Fury is the story of 'Wardaddy' (Brad Pitt), together with his five-man crew, as they embark on a life-threatening mission to attack the Nazi army. An action-spy film from the most successful franchise series, Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation depicts Ethan (Tom Cruise) on a chase to take down Syndicate - a terror organization before their next attack. The exciting line-up for '1947' features all of this and much more!

Bringing stories of courage and compassion, victory and valour and the footsteps to glory - Privé Rise Up on &PrivéHD promises to leave you with a rush of inspiration. Meet the great men who fought relentlessly to free the society of all evils and feel the other side of their stories with a promising line-up of award-winning movies.

A film set against the canvas of First World War, Steven Spielberg's six-time Academy Award nominee, War Horse, as part of Privé Rise, depicts the unbreakable bond and loyalty between Albert and his horse Joey. Another one of Spielberg's masterpieces, Lincoln, which depicts the quest of the greatest President in American history Abraham Lincoln to abolish slavery, bagged two Academy Awards among other nominations.

The line-up also includes two other Academy Award-winning movies namely Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained based on the journey of a freed slave and Mandela: A Long Walk to Freedom that chronicles the life of the greatest leader in his fight against Apartheid - Nelson Mandela.

Feel the other side to the glorious victories over forces of oppression with Privé Rise Up on &PrivéHD on Thursday, August 15, 11 AM onwards.