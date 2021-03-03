This International Women’s Day, enjoy a special week of binge-worthy movies on &flix

Mumbai: They can fight, they can dance and they’re truly fearless! This March 8th, on International Women’s Day, &flix invites you to spend your day with the awesome women of Hollywood for whom nothing is impossible! Celebrating the awesomeness and wonders of the central role that women play in every person’s life, this week, starting March 1st-12th at 9 PM, &flix brings to you appreciative movies that speak of the tenacity of women with Flix WonderWomen airing all-week.

With the Sunday Flix First Premiere of American-Fillipino musical drama film Yellow Rose, spend your day with some awesome women who are daring, caring and can most certainly dance in a day filled with fun at 1 PM and 9 PM. Preach as equal and think not of women as inferior is what is captured in this beautiful film of a small-town girl and her relentless pursuit of her dreams.

Yellow Rose is the timely story of a Filipina teen from a small Texas town who fights to pursue her dreams as a country music performer while having to decide between staying with her family or leaving the only home she has known. The film stars Tony Award Nominee Eva Noblezada in her feature film debut, Tony Award Winner Lea Salonga and Gustavo Gomez (The Walking Dead) among others.

Life’s biggest lesson to be learnt here is to never take a woman a granted. Stay tuned for epic action blockbusters all week with Flix WonderWomen and foray into a women’s world with the three-time Golden Globe winner Angelina Jolie in Salt, followed by the terrific threesome in Charlie’s Angels starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu. Ghostbusters (2016), Intergalactic Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans are just the tip of the iceberg of what’s in store this week.

A thoughtful note of appreciation to the wonderful women for making everything else seem a bit easier with a week of dedicated movies all night at 9 PM

