The Kapil Sharma Show

This is what Archana Puran Singh has to say on Navjot Singh Sidhu’s return to Kapil Sharma Show

Archana Puran Singh came on The Kapil Sharma Show after Navjot Singh Sidhu left the programme to pursue his politcal ambitions.

Actor and one of the hosts of The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana Puran Singh, has been trending on social media since Punjab politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned from the post of the chief of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. There were speculations that Sidhu would return to the seat of judge on the show.

In fact, Twitter was flooded with memes of Archana not ready to give up her seat on the show for Sidhu. Now, the actor has spoken at length about the situation.

In a conversation with the Times of India, Archana said, “This is a joke that's cracked on me for many years now. I don't care and I don't take it seriously at all. And if Sidhu would seriously re-enter the show in my place, I will have many other things to do, which I have refused in the past few months.”

Archana has been judging and hosting comedy shows for long. She has been among those few actors who went for comedy shows even when they were not very popular on the Indian television.

She also talked about how she couldn’t take up shooting at foreign locations because of her commitment to the show. She spoke about the difficulties during the shoot and how she sits in the same position to maintain the same angle for hours.

