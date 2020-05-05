This is what Uttar Ramayan's Luv and Kush aka Mayuresh Kshetramade and Swapnil Joshi look like now - Take a look!

New Delhi: Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' has touched a new feat in 2020 amid lockdown. The show became the world's most-watched show on April 16 with 7.7 crore viewers, as per data shared by Doordarshan (DD) which re-telecasted the epic series amid the deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

After the re-telecast got over some time back, 'Uttar Ramayan' began and it has also gained massive popularity. The actors who played Luv and Kush, in 'Uttar Ramayan', Mayuresh Kshetramade and Swapnil Joshi are trending on social media as fans want to know more about them.

So we thought of digging a little deeper to get some information about Luv and Kush of the television show 'Uttar Ramayan' and what are they up to these days.

Luv, played by Mayuresh Kshetramade:

Surprisingly, Mayuresh, who essayed the role of Luv in 'Uttar Ramayan' is longer into acting and he moved beyond the showbiz world. He studied BSc and MA Economics from Mumbai University and went for higher education to the University of Texas at Austin where he pursued MS Economics.

Well, if you are impressed already by his qualification, hold it till you read what he is doing now. He is the CEO at CJ Affiliate, a Publicis Groupe company, according to his Linkedin profile. Awesome, right?

Kush, played by Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil is a famous name in television and Marathi cinema. He played the role of Kush in 'Uttar Ramayan' and then went on to star in Ramanand Sagar's another epic show 'Shri Krishna', where he essayed the young Krishna's role which made him a household name. Swapnil went on to star in several TV shows, Bollywood and Marathi theatre and cinema.

He was seen in 2019 Marathi release Mogra Phulaalaa and hosted No. 1 Yaari - a web series and telly chat show. He also stars in 2020 MX Player web show 'Samantar'.

Nostalgia grips hard as the show was first telecast 32 years back 30 July 1988.

Quite a journey!