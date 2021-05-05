This Mother's Day, watch Mila Kunis starrer 'A Bad Mom’s Christmas' on &flix

Mumbai: Have you ever wondered the secret behind what makes festivals full of fun and glee? It’s Moms working round-the-clock cooking, wrapping, decorating and shopping to ensure a memorable time for all. However, every now and then we must cut them some slack and give them the much-deserved break. This Mother’s Day, &flix, the destination of the biggest Hollywood hits celebrates Moms who choose to ditch the duties and take it easy with a special Indian Television Premiere to celebrate the day with Mommy Dearest.

Presenting a Christmas comedy like no other, ‘A Bad Mom’s Christmas’ premieres this Sunday, May 9th at 1 PM and 9 PM on &flix, at 2 PM on Zee Café and 3 PM and 11 PM on &PrivéHD.

Directed by ‘The Hangover’ screenwriter Jon Lucas, the comic caper stars the talented actor known for her performances in blockbusters like ‘Friends With Benefits’ and ‘Ted’, Mila Kunis along with the actor-singer Kristen Bell (Frozen, Forgetting Sarah Marshall). Filled with laughs and slapstick humour, prepare to #LeapForth into the mother of all holidays and watch the chaos unfold on your television screens this Sunday.

A fun family entertainer, ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’ follows our three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. And if creating a more perfect holiday for their families wasn’t hard enough, they must do all of that while hosting and entertaining their own mothers. By the end of the journey, witness the three badass moms redefine how to make the holidays special for all and discover a closer relationship with their mothers.

#LeapForth into a world of unlimited possibilities and catch the biggest Hollywood blockbusters only on &flix!