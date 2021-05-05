हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mila Kunis

This Mother's Day, watch Mila Kunis starrer 'A Bad Mom’s Christmas' on &flix

'A Bad Moms Christmas' follows our three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas.

This Mother&#039;s Day, watch Mila Kunis starrer &#039;A Bad Mom’s Christmas&#039; on &amp;flix

Mumbai: Have you ever wondered the secret behind what makes festivals full of fun and glee? It’s Moms working round-the-clock cooking, wrapping, decorating and shopping to ensure a memorable time for all. However, every now and then we must cut them some slack and give them the much-deserved break. This Mother’s Day, &flix, the destination of the biggest Hollywood hits celebrates Moms who choose to ditch the duties and take it easy with a special Indian Television Premiere to celebrate the day with Mommy Dearest.

Presenting a Christmas comedy like no other, ‘A Bad Mom’s Christmas’ premieres this Sunday, May 9th at 1 PM and 9 PM on &flix, at 2 PM on Zee Café and 3 PM and 11 PM on &PrivéHD.

Directed by ‘The Hangover’ screenwriter Jon Lucas, the comic caper stars the talented actor known for her performances in blockbusters like ‘Friends With Benefits’ and ‘Ted’, Mila Kunis along with the actor-singer Kristen Bell (Frozen, Forgetting Sarah Marshall). Filled with laughs and slapstick humour, prepare to #LeapForth into the mother of all holidays and watch the chaos unfold on your television screens this Sunday.

A fun family entertainer, ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’ follows our three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. And if creating a more perfect holiday for their families wasn’t hard enough, they must do all of that while hosting and entertaining their own mothers. By the end of the journey, witness the three badass moms redefine how to make the holidays special for all and discover a closer relationship with their mothers.

#LeapForth into a world of unlimited possibilities and catch the biggest Hollywood blockbusters only on &flix!

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mila KunisA Bad Mom’s Christmas&flixHollywoodMothers Day 2021Mothers day
Next
Story

Ramayan's Ravana is alive! Laxman aka Sunil Lahri quashes Arvind Trivedi's death rumours

Must Watch

PT17M40S

CCMB Scientists: Coronavirus Strain B1617 spreading in South India