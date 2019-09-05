close

Teachers' day

This Teachers' Day, &PrivéHD presents movies that will leave you inspired

Watch a one-day special binge – Teachers' Day Special - on September 5, 2019, from 11 AM to 7 PM only on &PrivéHD

This Teachers&#039; Day, &amp;PrivéHD presents movies that will leave you inspired

Behind every successful human, there is a constant nagging and nurturing from a person who basks on your achievement from the shadows. Their victory lies in the success of their students. On September 5 this year, &PrivéHD, the premium destination of nuanced cinema, brings stories that inspire every student to reach their best.

Watch a one-day special binge – Teachers' Day Special - on September 5, 2019, from 11 AM to 7 PM only on &PrivéHD. The channel brings critically acclaimed movies like Finding Forrester, Academy Award Nominee Julie & Julia, Coach Carter and Bleed For This to its non-conformist audience.

It's often exciting when you hear a dialogue which blows your mind and takes you on an emotional and inspirational ride. &PrivéHD brings specifically tailored programming line-up for the non-conformists who always believe in inspiring others. While all the movies in the line-up have clocked over 6.8 IMDB ratings, they will leave no stones unturned to impart some valuable lessons.
 
For those who appreciate nuanced cinema, &PrivéHD brings riveting and award-winning films that stimulate the minds and bring alive the other side of cinema with Zee Prime English HD Pack comprising - &PrivéHD, Zee Café HD, &flix HD, LF HD is priced at Rs 25/-
 
There is no better way to learn than experiencing it, Watch One-Day Special Binge as Teacher's Day Special on September 5, 2019, from 11 AM to 7 PM &PrivéHD on onwards.
 

 

