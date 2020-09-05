This Teacher's Day weekend, watch special films on &flix and &PrivéHD

They're tough on the new but they're also the ones who truly believe in you. Powerful and wise, they are the ones that spot the gem in you early on. Call them teachers, mentors, guides or godfathers – they change you for the better! This Teachers day, celebrate the student-mentor bond with a day-long binge of spectacular movies with Teacher's Day Special this Saturday, 5th September 2020 on &PrivéHD along with an exciting 2-days fan fest beginning Saturday, 5th September 2020 and Sunday, 6th September 2020 only on &flix.

Teachers are the guiding force in your life, and nothing compares to the connection that you share with your role models. Witness that bond come alive as you watch Marvel's Spiderman: Homecoming and Doctor Strange only on &flix. The destination of the biggest Hollywood hits will also be airing other popular movies like Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith starrer 'The Karate Kid', Will Smith's 'Men Black' and 'The Rookie'.

A relationship of this sort with a student goes beyond a familial bond. With an exciting build-up over the weekend, &PrivéHD brings to you a day-long binge with some select globally acclaimed titles such as Queen of Katwe, Academy Award-winning movie 'Ali', Overcomer, Hardball and many more. It's a day filled with stories that inspire as you experience the other side to the undying mentor-mentee bond.

The learning doesn't stop here! Adding to the bliss, September 6 is indeed a red-letter day with the Indian Television Premiere of Academy Award-nominated actor Tom Hanks starrer A Beautiful Day in Neighbourhood on Sunday at 1 PM and 9 PM on &flix, 2 PM on Zee Café and 3 PM and 11 PM only on &PrivéHD.

For igniting the spark in each one of us, &PrivéHD acknowledges teachers everywhere with daylong special airings on Saturday 5th September 2020 as well as a two-day weekend binge on Saturday 5th September and Sunday 6th September only on &flix.