This Valentine's Day, Zee English cluster celebrates love in all its hues with three special binges!

To love is to live! Nothing compares to the warm and fuzzy feeling you experience when you share a moment with your loved one. Be it an infant with the mother, a dog with his master or even a friend from miles away – love truly comes in all shapes and sizes.

This Valentine's Day, Zee English Cluster celebrates the emotion that needs to language and the feeling that makes the world go round with a special line-up of blockbuster movies curated for the day! No matter who your Valentine is, Zee English cluster has got you covered as Zee Café, &flix and &PrivéHD are each set to present a day-long binge on February 14, 2020.

Ever wondered how a man can befriend a robot? What would you do if countless innocent lives were in the hands of a fellow passenger and you? Can two robots develop an unspoken connection?

Rediscover a new meaning to love and witness the power of an unbreakable bond as &flix brings a collection of top-rated Hollywood hits with 'The Things You Do For Love'. The day-long binge starting 9 AM, includes the biggest and most-acclaimed movies such as the IMDB 8.4-rated 'Wall-E', the IMDB 7.6-rated 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', the IMDB 7-rated 'Passengers' and the sci-fi delight A-X-L among others.

Adding a dash of romance to the day is the exciting line-up of Valentine's Day special movies on Zee Café. Hangout with your loved ones and spend the day reminiscing the memories that make you smile with a slew of the most exciting movies on the channel. From romance and comedy to drama and animated-adventure, Valentine's Day binge includes a happy mix of movies that are sure to set the tone for the day.

The titles include Academy Award-winning movies such as 'Ratatouille' and 'Slumdog Millionnaire' along with celebrated rom-coms like 'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days', 'She Is Out Of My' and 'League Playing It Cool', 8 AM onwards.

What's more? &PrivéHD, the premium destination of nuanced cinema, is set to turn hearts to mush as it encourages viewers to feel the love, all day long with heart-warming movies as part of 'Love All Day' starting 9 AM onwards. The line-up includes tales that explore the unconventional and unravel the other side of love, obsession and infatuation with titles such as 'Juliet, Naked', 'The New Romantic', 'The Seagull' among others.

So, this Valentine's Day, spend the day with your loved one and binge on movies that re-ignite the magic with The Things You Do For Love', 'Love All Day' on Zee Café, &flix and &PrivéHD!