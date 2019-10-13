This video of Gurdip Punj-Mohnish Bahl dancing on 'Shava Shava' is the best thing you will see

New Delhi: Popular TV actors Gurdup Punj and Mohnish Bahl have shared a BTS video from their shoot from the sets of Sanjivani 2.

Sharing the video of herself grooving to Shava Shava with Mohnish, Gurdip wrote, "Time to say Shava Shava....on the set of #Sanjivani2 had a blast shooting for this dance sequence...keep watching #Sanjivani2 on @starplus 7.30 mon to fri ...dont miss the doctors team in shadi mode coming week."

Better known as Dr Juhi and Dr Shashank in the show, Gurdip and Mohinsh are currently seen in the second season of popular TV show Sanjivani. The show first premiered almost two decades ago. And due to the love that the first season got from it's audience, the show made a comeback in 2019.

In the ongoing track, Dr Juhi discovers that Dr Shashank was in love with her and therefore had asked her to leave the hospital twenty years ago. She confronts him many times but fails to get the transpire.

Their crackling chemistry is loved by the audience and only time would tell whether the two will fall in love with each other or not!