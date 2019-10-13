close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
gurdip punj

This video of Gurdip Punj-Mohnish Bahl dancing on 'Shava Shava' is the best thing you will see

Popular TV actors Gurdup Punj and Mohnish Bahl have shared a BTS video from their shoot from the sets of Sanjivani 2.

This video of Gurdip Punj-Mohnish Bahl dancing on &#039;Shava Shava&#039; is the best thing you will see

New Delhi: Popular TV actors Gurdup Punj and Mohnish Bahl have shared a BTS video from their shoot from the sets of Sanjivani 2.

Sharing the video of herself grooving to Shava Shava with Mohnish, Gurdip wrote, "Time to say Shava Shava....on the set of #Sanjivani2 had a blast shooting for this dance sequence...keep watching #Sanjivani2 on @starplus 7.30 mon to fri ...dont miss the doctors team in shadi mode coming week."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Mohnish Bahl (@mohnish_bahl) on

Better known as Dr Juhi and Dr Shashank in the show, Gurdip and Mohinsh are currently seen in the second season of popular TV show Sanjivani. The show first premiered almost two decades ago. And due to the love that the first season got from it's audience, the show made a comeback in 2019.

In the ongoing track, Dr Juhi discovers that Dr Shashank was in love with her and therefore had asked her to leave the hospital twenty years ago. She confronts him many times but fails to get the transpire.

Their crackling chemistry is loved by the audience and only time would tell whether the two will fall in love with each other or not! 

 

Tags:
gurdip punjMohnish BahlSanjivani
Next
Story

I'm fortunate to have been given this experience: Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant Dalljiet Kaur

Must Watch

PT8M20S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 13th October, 2019