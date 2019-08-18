close

Niti Taylor

This video of Niti Taylor dancing with fiance Parikshit on her engagement ceremony goes viral-Watch

New Delhi: Popular TV actress Niti Taylor got engaged to an Army Officer Parikshit Bawa on Tuesday in a private ceremony. The couple looked their best in pristine white outfits. 

A video from their engagement ceremony in which the couple is seen dancing to 'Time of my life' from Dirty Dancing is going viral on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Niti shared various pictures from her engagement ceremony. 

Earlier, announcing her engagement on Instagram, Niti had written, "We decided on FOREVER. On the eve of beginning my life's most beautiful moment, I feel all the love and happiness there possibly can be. It only feels complete after letting you all know. I've had your love and support since the past decade and with great happiness, I'd like to inform everyone that I'm getting ENGAGED! 

We would like to share this moment with you all and seek your blessings and good wishes for this new innings in our lives...
#PARTITAYLES."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Niti was last seen in popular TV show Ishqbaaaz and has starred in several others including Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 3, Laal Ishq, Ghulaam, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Bade Acche Lagte Hain.

