World Laughter Day

This World Laughter Day, Zee Cafe brings popular laugh-riot 'Everybody Loves Raymond'

Bringing your favourite family sitcom from the 90s --'Everyday Loves Raymond Season 06', Zee Cafe infused your Sunday with truckloads of giggles. 

This World Laughter Day, Zee Cafe brings popular laugh-riot &#039;Everybody Loves Raymond&#039;

Charlie Chaplin rightfully said, "A day without laughter is a day wasted." A good laugh is like therapy for the soul. It brightens your dull days and turns your frown upside down. Celebrating the joy of exploding with laughter, Zee Cafe had the perfect binge to chuckle you up this World Laughter Day on May 5, 2019, from 4 PM - 7 PM.

Bringing your favourite family sitcom from the 90s --'Everyday Loves Raymond Season 06', Zee Cafe infused your Sunday with truckloads of giggles.

A rib-tickling comedy that revolves around the life of Raymond Barone; the sixth instalment unfolds the classic and amusing interplay among his dysfunctional family. Be it his pestering parents Marie and Frank, his jealous older brother Robert or his bickering wife Debra; the sixth season promises the right dose of humour and entertainment with comedy that is pure gold!

This World Laughter Day, Zee Café ensured that you don't miss out on the bicker and banter as Ray's parents infiltrated their son's home in the LOL-worthy binge of the comic series 'Everybody Loves Raymond Season 6'.

 

World Laughter Dayzee cafeEverybody Loves Raymondzee cafe HD
