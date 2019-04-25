Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday promote 'SOTY 2' on Kapil Sharma's comedy show—See pics

New Delhi: Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' backed 'Student Of the Year 2' star cast—Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria—are all gung-ho about their upcoming project. The stars have kickstarted promotions and like almost every celeb, they visited ace comedian Kapil Sharma's show.

The lead star cast had a fun time on the show it seems.

Check out the pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

'SOTY 2' is directed by Punit Malhotra and is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The movie will introduce two fresh female faces—Ananya and Tara to the showbiz world.

Expectations are high from this outing as the original 'Student Of The Year' which released back in 2012 was a big hit and marked the debut of three newcomers then—Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.

The newbies Ananya and Tara have already bagged their second projects. Much ahead of their maiden ventures hitting the screens, the two beauties have been approached by most sought-after filmmakers.

Ananya will be seen in the remake of 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar while Tara has bagged a film opposite debutante actor Ahan Shetty.