Tina Datta exposes Shalin Bhanot as she re-enters Bigg Boss house, says, ‘You were dancing there...’- Watch
Tina Datta re-enters Bigg Boss house after her shocking eviction and tells Shalin Bhanot that she can't believe what he did to her in order to save the prize money.
New Delhi: Bigg Boss 16 saw a huge drama with actress Tina Datta’s elimination. As it was seen that Salman Khan asked Shalin to choose between remaining prize money or save his close friend Tina Datta as well as Sumbul Khan from the eviction. Shalin chose the prize money and this caused Tina’s eviction from the show. It was also seen that Shiv told Sajid that had he been in Shalin’s place, and someone from his group would be in Tina’s place, he wouldn’t think once before pressing the buzzer to save his friends.
Now, a new promo has been released in which Tina is back in the game, and seems like in the first place wasn’t actually eliminated. Now that Tina is back in the show, seeing Shalin’s double face, the actress entered fiercely and exposed Shalin Bhanot’s game. She called out to him and said that if she was in his place, she wouldn’t once think and immediately pressed the buzzer leaving the game aside. She even said that if he couldn’t be there for her, he wouldn't be there for anyone.
Shalin was shocked after Tina’s re-entry and they have an argument during which she says, ‘I can’t believe you Shalin Bhanot.’
Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot camaraderie has been one of the most popular things in Bigg Boss this year. Fans have rooted for them to confess their love for each other. However, it will be interesting to see all the major drama that is going to unfold in Bigg Boss house now, after this development.
