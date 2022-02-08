TMKOC’s Munmun Dutta breaks her silence on arrest rumours, says I was NEVER arrested!

New Delhi: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta has now reacted on her arrest and also clarified her stance of the whole fiasco.

While talking to Bollywood Bubble cleared the air that she never got arrested and had gone 'for a regular interrogation' at the Hansi Police Station.

Clarifying more about it, “Contrary to rumours claiming that I was 'arrested', I want to clarify that I went in for a regular interrogation with the police officials. I was not arrested.In fact, I had received the interim bail from the court already on Friday before I went in for the interrogation. The officials at Hansi Police Station spoke to me for two and half hours about the case and noted down all important details. They were extremely polite and well behaved. I have been cooperating with the police and will continue to do so.”

She further stated, “I am deeply upset with the stories that are being spun around the case, just for headlines. At the same time, I would request media professionals to not create false narratives around the case. The clickbait headlines and thumbnails being used by several portals are deeply disturbing and unethical, to say the least.”

For the unversed, in January last year, Munmun unintentionally made an indecent and derogatory remarks made against the Scheduled Caste community in a YouTube video due to which she was slammed by netizens for months.

Later, a case was registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act against Munmun.

The actress, in her infamous video said, “I am coming on youtube, and I want to look good don’t want to look like a bhangi.” As soon as this video was uploaded, #ArrestMunmunDutta started trending and several petitions were filed to get her arrested.

She however, later issued a long apology for her comment. “This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone’s feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word.

Once I was made aware of its meaning immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation. Sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who have been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and I sincerely regret for the same,” read her statement.

Munmun’s apology was countered by Rajat Kalsan, convenor of the National Alliance for Dalit Human Rights, who had filed an FIR against the actress.