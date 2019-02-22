Took help of doctor to stop being an emotional wreck post 'Satyamev Jayate': Aamir Khan

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan has revealed that filming his talk show "Satyamev Jayate" was such a "traumatic" experience for him he had to consult a doctor by the end of the first season.

The show focuses on sensitive social issues prevalent in the country, from female foeticide, child sexual abuse to honour killings.

"Going through that entire journey of the first season was very traumatic for me. To the extent, I had become emotionally very brittle, I was in very bad shape. At the end of the one year, I could not go out. For absolutely no reason at all, I would just break down," Aamir said.

The actor said it troubled him more as he isn't trained in distancing himself while listening to people's emotional turmoil.

"I was an emotional wreck. I also got some help from a doctor. It was just very... (tough) because I am not trained to listen to emotional issues of people and keep a distance. I am not able to do that."

He speaking at a session 'Giving Matters' at NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum.

When one of the guests on "Satymev Jayate" narrated how he lost his son in a road rage, where he was beaten to death, Aamir said he couldn't help but think of his son Junaid.

"I was thinking what if someone does that to my son, how will I feel? I used to always put myself in that person's shoes. As a result it took a big toll on me emotionally."

The 53-year-old "Dangal" star, however, said shooting for the talk show made him a better person.

"I saw the country and people in a way I had never seen because I've lived a very sheltered life. It was an enriching journey for me. I learnt a lot and met some amazing persons who made me grow as an individual."