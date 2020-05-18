Trending: ‘American Idol 18’ declares winner in first at-home finale amid coronavirus pandemic. Details here

New Delhi: The 18th season of singing reality show ‘American Idol’ saw its winner in a unique finale. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the makers of ‘Amercian Idol’ organised an at-home finale to declare the winner in a live episode. But, but, but, the finale did see a performance by Katy Perry, who is one of the judges on the show.

A pregnant Katy Perry mesmerised the audience watching her from their homes with her act. She joined the finale looking fresh as a daisy in a floral print dress. Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are the other judges on ‘American Idol’.

The top seven contestants who entered the finale were Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Francisco Martin, Jonny West, Julia Gargano, Just Sam and Louis Knight. Later, out of the seven only five - Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Francisco Martin, Jonny West and Just Sam - could retain a position in the finale.

The top five finalists performed twice. One was on a pre-recorded song and one live performance. And, soon, it was declared that Just Sam was the winner of ‘American Idol’.

‘American Idol’ is the longest-running show in the US, having previously aired on Fox between 2002-2016 and the last three seasons were premiered on ABC.

‘American Idol’ is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment.