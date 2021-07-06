हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rahul Vaidya

Trending: Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya and girlfriend Disha Parmar's marriage date fixed, wedding invite goes viral!

Rahul Vaidya took to social media and made the announcement in the form of a wedding invite. Check out the viral post here:

Trending: Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya and girlfriend Disha Parmar&#039;s marriage date fixed, wedding invite goes viral!

New Delhi: Singer and Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya is all set o tie the knot with ladylove Disha Parmar, who is a television actress. The wedding date has been locked and the announcement has made their fans all super excited. 

Rahul Vaidya took to social media and made the announcement in the form of a wedding invite. Check out the viral post here:

All thanks to the good news, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are top trends on Twitter today. 

For the unversed, Rahul confessed his love to Disha on the reality show Bigg Boss 14.

Disha Parmar made her debut in the 2012 daily soap Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She has featured in several ad commercials as well. She was later seen in Woh Apna Sa TV show and received viewers' love as well. 

Recently, Rahul and Disha's mushy Holi pictures flooded the internet and fans showered their love for the couple.

He recently came back from Cape Town, South Africa where he participated in the adventure reality show - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

 

