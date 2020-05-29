Trending: Did you know Mahabharat's Draupadi aka Roopa Ganguly sang a song in the epic show? Deets inside

New Delhi: The audience across all age groups are hooked, booked and cooked by the re-runs of epic sagas on Indian television - BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' and Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan'. These two historic shows have set a benchmark too high for others to follow. The viewers are loving it and watching it amid the lockdown phase and has been an enriching experience for most.

She recently revealed that in fact, Roopa even sang a song in the epic show.

She said: "I sang one song in Mahabharat called ‘Naino Ke’, and it was a beautiful experience. What happened was that the makers were looking for someone to sing the song that was to be picturized on me. Ravi sir suddenly asked me, ‘Will you sing a song?’ I was quite okay with that and didn't think much of it because I was singing ever since I was a kid. While I agreed, I also told Ravi Ji that if my attempt at singing was not successful, I was completely fine if they hired a professional singer for the same. Luckily, I sang the song in one take and everyone liked it. It is a lovely song. Today after all these years when I heard the song and I was happy that I agreed to lend my voice for it."

On playing the role of Draupadi, Roopa Ganguly said: "I had the most wonderful time playing Draupadi. While it was a challenge for me because I was not so well-versed in speaking Hindi, I made double the effort. The one memory that I have from the time was that I used to be the first one to turn up on the sets. The schedule was very strict back then and we all had to report on time. Ravi Ji was very friendly but he also made sure that we follow a disciplined life on the sets. And I had no problem as I would report on the sets way before the 7 am deadline. I would be there at 5 am!"

The show was first telecast on Doordarshan for the re-run, followed by other channels.

Adding more, she said: "We had put in a lot of hard work and we were confident that people would like the show. But slowly we got to know about the impact it had on people. We got the news that trains used to stop at stations which had a television so people could watch Mahabharat! At that time, we were very busy shooting the show, so we never really realized that the show had become such a huge hit. I didn't even get a chance to watch the show properly at the time."