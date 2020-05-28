हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahabharat

Trending: Mahabharat's Krishna aka Nitish Bharadwaj's unseen rare pics from younger days go viral!

After the stupendous success of many old re-runs like ''Mahabharat', Uttar Ramayan', 'Shri Krishna, 'Sai Baba, Tere Hazaron Hath', 'Shaktimaan' among others, it is now time for 'Vishnu Puran'.

Trending: Mahabharat&#039;s Krishna aka Nitish Bharadwaj&#039;s unseen rare pics from younger days go viral!
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: The re-run of epic shows such as Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' and BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' have been a joy ride for the viewers amid lockdown. The lead characters of the epic saga - Shri Krishna, Arjun, Draupadi, Karn, Duryodhana amongst others are revered by the audiences across all age-groups. 

While Nitish Bharadwaj played the titular role of Shri Krishna, Gajendra Chauhan played Yudhishthir, Praveen Kumar as Bhim, Arjun aka Firoz Khan as Arju, Sameer Chitre as Nakul and Sanjeev Chitre as Sahadeva amongst various others.

Recently, we got our hands on a few pictures of lead actor Nitish Bhardwaj aka Shri Krishna from the show on social media. Take a look at some of his unseen photos from younger days, and relive the nostalgia one more time:

After the stupendous success of many old re-runs like ''Mahabharat', Uttar Ramayan', 'Shri Krishna, 'Sai Baba, Tere Hazaron Hath', 'Shaktimaan' among others, it is now time for 'Vishnu Puran'. In 'Vishnu Puran', Mahabharat's Krishna aka Nitish Bharadwaj plays the titular role of Lord Vishnu and Vaidehi Amrute played Goddess Lakshmi. 

 

Tags:
MahabharatKrishnaNitish BharadwajShri KrishnaMahabharat picsKrishna PicsTrendingViral
Next
Story

World TV Premiere of Vidyut Jammwal's 'Commando 3' on Zee Cinema
  • 1,58,333Confirmed
  • 4,531Deaths

Full coverage

  • 53,71,147Confirmed
  • 3,54,920Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT44M14S

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition on escalating tensions between India and China