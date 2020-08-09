हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Prachi Tehlan

Trending pics from 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' actress Prachi Tehlan's wedding ceremony

Prachi Tehlan, a former sportsperson, is best-known for her role in the TV show 'Diya Aur Baati Hum'.

Trending pics from &#039;Diya Aur Baati Hum&#039; actress Prachi Tehlan&#039;s wedding ceremony
Images Courtesy: Instagram/@prachitehlan

New Delhi: TV actress Prachi Tehlan got married to Delhi-based businessman Rohit Saroha in a fairytale wedding ceremony on Friday in Delhi. She has flooded Instagram with pictures from the special day and they will make you go wow! Prachi, a former sportsperson, is best-known for her role in the TV show 'Diya Aur Baati Hum'.

For the wedding, Prachi wore a stunning red lehenga with heavy jewellery while Rohit complemented her in a sherwani. "7.8.2020. Wedding Date. #weddingbells #ithappened #prachitehlanwedsrohitsaroha #Prahit #beautifulbond," Prachi captioned a picture of them taking the pheras.

Take a look at the other pictures of Prachi and Rohit from the wedding:

The couple also hosted mehendi and sangeet ceremonies ahead of the wedding. See some photos here:

Congratulations, Prachi and Rohit!

Prachi is the former captain of the Indian Netball Team. She shifted her focus to the entertainment industry in 2016. She debuted in 2016 in 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' and followed it up with 'Ikyawann'. Prachi has also starred in a few Punjabi and Malayalam films.

