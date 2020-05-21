हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ramayan

Trending: Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia's unseen pic from 1992 Bollywood movie 'Sanam Aap Ki Khatir' breaks internet!

Actress Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala impressed a generation and won a million hearts as Devi Sita in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan'. The decision to re-telecast Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan', BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' amongst various other old shows has been welcomed by fans, who are in awe of the actors who worked in such popular shows. 

Trending: Ramayan&#039;s Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia&#039;s unseen pic from 1992 Bollywood movie &#039;Sanam Aap Ki Khatir&#039; breaks internet!
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Actress Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala impressed a generation and won a million hearts as Devi Sita in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan'. The decision to re-telecast Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan', BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' amongst various other old shows has been welcomed by fans, who are in awe of the actors who worked in such popular shows. 

Dipika is an avid social media user. She recently posted an old picture from her Bollywood movie 'Sanam Aap Ki Khatir'. She captioned it as: A movie called ....sanam aap ki khatir #change #focus#throwback Your today is based on your past and your future on today so keep it simple and clean ...love ,gratitude forgiveness.....that’s all that works in the end .....don’t focus on hurt or pain ...there are lots of people out there who care bout you ,keep them close ...#respect #live#love#care#focus#gratitude#pain#hurt#friends#friendship#

'Sanam Aap Ki Khatir' stars Bhupendra, Dipika, Sudhir Dalvi, Kanan Kaushal, Shiva Rindani in lead roles. 

Dipika acted in several TV shows and movies in her illustrious career but it was playing Devi Sita which made her a household name and showered her with superstardom. 

The show which returned to our TV sets after 30 years became the world's most-watched show and Doordarshan in fact, shared the good news on Twitter as well. 

In 2019, Dipika was seen as Yami Gautam's mother in Ayushmann Khurrana's successful film 'Bala'.

She will next be seen in the titular role of freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu in her new film. 'Sarojini' is directed by Akash Nayak and Dhiraj Mishra. The story has been written by Dhiraj Mishra and Yashomati Devi. The venture is produced by Kanu Bhai Patel under the Royal Film Media banner. 

 

Kanan Kaushal
Tags:
RamayanDipika ChikhliaSitaDevi SitaMahabharatRamanand SagarDipika Chikhlia TopiwalaTrendingViral
Next
Story

Entertainment news: Ronit Roy's 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain' returns with season 3
  • 1,10,956Confirmed
  • 3,435Deaths

Full coverage

  • 50,18,685Confirmed
  • 3,26,316Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT24M38S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, May 20, 2020