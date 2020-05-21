Trending: Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia's unseen pic from 1992 Bollywood movie 'Sanam Aap Ki Khatir' breaks internet!

New Delhi: Actress Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala impressed a generation and won a million hearts as Devi Sita in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan'. The decision to re-telecast Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan', BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' amongst various other old shows has been welcomed by fans, who are in awe of the actors who worked in such popular shows.

Dipika is an avid social media user. She recently posted an old picture from her Bollywood movie 'Sanam Aap Ki Khatir'. She captioned it as: A movie called ....sanam aap ki khatir #change #focus#throwback Your today is based on your past and your future on today so keep it simple and clean ...love ,gratitude forgiveness.....that’s all that works in the end .....don’t focus on hurt or pain ...there are lots of people out there who care bout you ,keep them close ...#respect #live#love#care#focus#gratitude#pain#hurt#friends#friendship#

'Sanam Aap Ki Khatir' stars Bhupendra, Dipika, Sudhir Dalvi, Kanan Kaushal, Shiva Rindani in lead roles.

Dipika acted in several TV shows and movies in her illustrious career but it was playing Devi Sita which made her a household name and showered her with superstardom.

The show which returned to our TV sets after 30 years became the world's most-watched show and Doordarshan in fact, shared the good news on Twitter as well.

In 2019, Dipika was seen as Yami Gautam's mother in Ayushmann Khurrana's successful film 'Bala'.

She will next be seen in the titular role of freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu in her new film. 'Sarojini' is directed by Akash Nayak and Dhiraj Mishra. The story has been written by Dhiraj Mishra and Yashomati Devi. The venture is produced by Kanu Bhai Patel under the Royal Film Media banner.