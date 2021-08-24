Trending: Sushmita Sen's preggers sister-in-law Charu Asopa and hubby Rajeev move to new house, see baby shower pics!

New Delhi: Television actress Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen are expecting their first child together. The couple recently moved to a new abode and her baby shower was also organised to welcome new addition to the family.

Stunning pictures of Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's new house where the entire fam jam was present made fans happy. Sister-in-law Sushmita Sen also attended the baby shower ceremony and blessed Charu.

Take a look at inside pictures:

In May this year, Charu announced her pregnancy on social media with a beautiful post about being 'thankful and grateful'.

Rajeev, who is actress Sushmita Sen's brother, and Charu, a TV actress, got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in Goa in June 2019. They are expecting their first child in November this year.

Charu has worked in many TV shows including Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Love by Chance, Baal Veer, Karn Sangini and Mere Angne Mein among various other prominent projects on television.