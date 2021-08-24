हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
charu asopa

Trending: Sushmita Sen's preggers sister-in-law Charu Asopa and hubby Rajeev move to new house, see baby shower pics!

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen moved to a new abode and her baby shower was also organised to welcome new addition to the family.

Trending: Sushmita Sen&#039;s preggers sister-in-law Charu Asopa and hubby Rajeev move to new house, see baby shower pics!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television actress Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen are expecting their first child together. The couple recently moved to a new abode and her baby shower was also organised to welcome new addition to the family.

Stunning pictures of Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's new house where the entire fam jam was present made fans happy. Sister-in-law Sushmita Sen also attended the baby shower ceremony and blessed Charu. 

Take a look at inside pictures: 

In May this year, Charu announced her pregnancy on social media with a beautiful post about being 'thankful and grateful'. 

Rajeev, who is actress Sushmita Sen's brother, and Charu, a TV actress, got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in Goa in June 2019. They are expecting their first child in November this year. 

Charu has worked in many TV shows including Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Love by Chance, Baal Veer, Karn Sangini and Mere Angne Mein among various other prominent projects on television. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
charu asoparajeev senSushmita Sencharu asopa pregnancycharu asopa baby showercharu asopa husbandsushmita sen brother
Next
Story

Shaheer Sheikh is all smiles at wife Ruchikaa Kapoor’s baby shower - Check pics

Must Watch

PT5M19S

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's bungalow seized in Chennai, big action of probe agency ED