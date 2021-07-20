Trending: Video of Kapil Sharma asking Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra about his income goes viral!

New Delhi: Amidst the arrest of actress Shilpa Shetty’s business tycoon husband Raj Kundra on Monday evening (July 19) by Mumbai police in a pornography creation and circulation case, an old video of him appearing in Kapil Sharma’s Show has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, Raj can be seen sitting between his wife Shilpa and his sister-in-law Shamita, while answering Kapil’s tongue-in-cheek questions.

Kapil, humorously says that Raj can be spotted playing football with Bollywood celebrities, going on vacations and taking Shilpa for shoppings. He then asks how he makes moolah without working.

“Bina kuch kiye paise kaise kamate ho aap,” questioned Kapil. Shilpa can be seen bursting into laughter listening to Kapil’s comments.

शिल्पा शेट्टी के पति राज कुंद्रा को क्राइम ब्रांच ने

अश्लील फिल्में बनाने के आरोप मे किया गिरफ्तार.

Finally everyone got the right answer of the question asked by kapil sharma on #TheKapilSharmaShow many years ago.#RajKundra #shilpashettykundra #RajKundraArrest pic.twitter.com/TcMFujKiyu — Dessie Aussie (@DessieAussie) July 19, 2021

Various other netizens also trolled Raj’s Twitter bio which reads, “Life is about making the right choices”.

Raj who is currently in police custody is booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, according to PTI.

Mumbai police commissioner in a statement said that there is strong evidence against Raj Kundra, who is the ‘key conspirator’ in the case. “There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this,” read the statement.

(With inputs from PTI)